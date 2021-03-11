Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Holdings in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCXI. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the third quarter worth approximately $44,319,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 449.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 679,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,225,000 after buying an additional 555,696 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,804,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,507,000 after buying an additional 332,263 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the third quarter worth approximately $13,877,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 220.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,945,000 after buying an additional 250,259 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 33,092 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $2,264,485.56. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 91,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,243,758.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 1,910 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $114,982.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,162.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,761 shares of company stock worth $8,476,482. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCXI. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.60.

ChemoCentryx stock opened at $56.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.70 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $70.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.87.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

