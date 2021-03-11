Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.05 million. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 23.65%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN APT opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $145.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of -1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.47. Alpha Pro Tech has a 52-week low of $8.33 and a 52-week high of $25.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha Pro Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

In other Alpha Pro Tech news, Director David R. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of Alpha Pro Tech stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $122,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel and infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Building Supply and Disposable Protective Apparel.

