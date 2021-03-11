Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL) to Issue GBX 1 Dividend

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL) declared a dividend on Friday, February 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of ARTL stock opened at GBX 160 ($2.09) on Wednesday. Alpha Real Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 125 ($1.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 181.18 ($2.37). The stock has a market cap of £97.15 million and a P/E ratio of 5.21. The company has a current ratio of 54.26, a quick ratio of 21.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 160.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 159.46.

Alpha Real Trust Company Profile

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

