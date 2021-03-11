Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL) to Issue GBX 1 Dividend

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL) declared a dividend on Friday, February 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of ARTL stock opened at GBX 160 ($2.09) on Wednesday. Alpha Real Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 125 ($1.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 181.18 ($2.37). The stock has a market cap of £97.15 million and a P/E ratio of 5.21. The company has a current ratio of 54.26, a quick ratio of 21.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 160.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 159.46.
Alpha Real Trust Company Profile
