Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,207.69.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,055.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,020.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,749.82. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $2,152.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,172.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,083.46, for a total value of $145,842.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33 shares in the company, valued at $68,754.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,377 shares of company stock valued at $14,495,463 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,550,863,000 after acquiring an additional 46,822 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,583,766,000 after acquiring an additional 66,564 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,059,434,000 after purchasing an additional 73,880 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,789,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,886,654,000 after purchasing an additional 106,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,396,316,000 after purchasing an additional 152,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

