Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Princeton Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 4.6% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,059.56.

GOOGL traded up $45.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,053.22. The stock had a trading volume of 29,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,997.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,738.51. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

