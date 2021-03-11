ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,783 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 3.36% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $33,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13,057.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDOG opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.03. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $51.88.

