Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT Raised to $150.00 at Craig Hallum

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $115.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AMBA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.77.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $111.60 on Tuesday. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $137.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.41 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.14.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $88,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 24,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $2,249,297.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 889,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,082,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,907 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,825. Insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Ambarella by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

