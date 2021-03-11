American Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:ABML) Shares Gap Down to $2.03

American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.03, but opened at $1.89. American Battery Metals shares last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 14,704,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06.

In related news, Director John Hunter William sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. Also, Director Douglas Charles Maclellan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $46,800.00. Insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $246,800 in the last 90 days.

American Battery Metals Corporation engages in the exploration, mining, extraction, and recycling of battery metals. It owns 647 placer mining claims on approximately 12,940 acres in the Western Nevada Basin, situated in Railroad Valley in Nye County, Nevada; and a 120-acre parcel of private property with water rights, in the town of Currant, NV near Railroad Valley.

