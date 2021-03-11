American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Receives $41.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.14.
ACC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI cut American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 226,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.0% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.
American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $232.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.58 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.69%.
American Campus Communities Company Profile
American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.
