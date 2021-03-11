American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 94.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477,619 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 95,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 209,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,095,000 after acquiring an additional 11,936 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $80.60 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $98.33. The company has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.41.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $158,382.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,125,260.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $157,102.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,044 shares of company stock valued at $7,769,081 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.46.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.