American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.39-0.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.047-88.047 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $83.17 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Public Education from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of American Public Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.20.

NASDAQ:APEI opened at $30.32 on Thursday. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $41.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average of $30.20. The firm has a market cap of $564.13 million, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $85.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.10 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Public Education will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

