American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $85.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.10 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.95%.

Shares of APEI stock opened at $30.32 on Thursday. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $41.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.13 million, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APEI. B. Riley began coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of American Public Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Public Education has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

