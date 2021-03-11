AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

AMETEK has increased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. AMETEK has a payout ratio of 18.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AMETEK to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Shares of AME stock opened at $123.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $125.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.01 and a 200-day moving average of $112.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AMETEK will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.22.

In other news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $737,132.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $204,125.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,586,326.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,520 shares of company stock valued at $17,186,796. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.