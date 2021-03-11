Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Trading Up 5.6%

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)’s stock price traded up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.17 and last traded at $21.81. 1,597,568 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 2,480,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.66.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMKR. Zacks Investment Research raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.27.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 8,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $198,691.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,406 shares in the company, valued at $421,399.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $229,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,963,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,457 shares of company stock worth $4,512,674. Corporate insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $23,085,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 81.6% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,748,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,580 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,778,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,721,000 after buying an additional 686,963 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,068,000 after purchasing an additional 544,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth $508,000. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

