Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $4.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMRX. Guggenheim raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.56.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AMRX opened at $5.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.56. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $6.24.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.91 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 42.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,999,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,522,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,219.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 450,699 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $904,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,231.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 247,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 229,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.