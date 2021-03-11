Ampleforth (AMPL) Trading 5.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Ampleforth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001705 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ampleforth has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $278.89 million and $8.81 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00052753 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00011542 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $401.26 or 0.00722417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00065409 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00028200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Ampleforth Coin Profile

Ampleforth is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 466,447,778 coins and its circulating supply is 294,462,309 coins. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

