Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.80

Mar 11th, 2021

Shares of Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.80 and last traded at $38.80, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amplifon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Amplifon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.48.

Amplifon Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMFPF)

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

