ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 73.5% from the February 11th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ANA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

ALNPY stock opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.71. ANA has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. ANA had a negative net margin of 18.16% and a negative return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter.

ANA Company Profile

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger, cargo and mail, and other transportation services.

