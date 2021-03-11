Analysts Anticipate COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) to Post -$0.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) will announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ earnings. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will report full-year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($1.99). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($4.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.19) to ($1.54). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover COMPASS Pathways.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NASDAQ CMPS traded up $4.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,193. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.34. COMPASS Pathways has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $61.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 468.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

