Analysts Anticipate Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) to Post -$0.79 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) to post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Constellation Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.76) and the lowest is ($0.82). Constellation Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.61) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.57) to ($2.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($3.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Constellation Pharmaceuticals.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05).

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNST opened at $27.26 on Friday. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.35 and a 200 day moving average of $26.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.81 and a current ratio of 15.81.

In other news, CFO Emma Reeve sold 5,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $200,829.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,359.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Goldsmith sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $140,780.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,089. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $512,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $726,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 31,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217 shares during the last quarter.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

