Analysts Anticipate DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) to report $32.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for DHI Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.75 million. DHI Group posted sales of $36.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full-year sales of $134.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $134.35 million to $134.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $144.46 million, with estimates ranging from $143.01 million to $145.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). DHI Group had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a positive return on equity of 6.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DHX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In other news, Director Carol W. Carpenter sold 34,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $71,223.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,807.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DHI Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,333,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 187,968 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in DHI Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,162,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 136,050 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in DHI Group by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,455,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 911,326 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in DHI Group in the third quarter worth about $1,105,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 309,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 92,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,380. DHI Group has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $192.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DHI Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 11th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

