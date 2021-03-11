Analysts Anticipate Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $520,000.00

Brokerages expect Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) to post sales of $520,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $430,000.00 and the highest is $670,000.00. Liminal BioSciences reported sales of $800,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will report full-year sales of $2.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 million to $2.95 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $34.53 million, with estimates ranging from $2.11 million to $98.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Liminal BioSciences.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Liminal BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.94.

LMNL stock opened at $4.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.51. Liminal BioSciences has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $31.45. The company has a market capitalization of $124.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Liminal BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Liminal BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Liminal BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Liminal BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases that have unmet medical needs. It operates through two segments, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Plasma Derived Therapeutics.

