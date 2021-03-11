Analysts Anticipate ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) to report $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.37. ON Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 240%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ON. Raymond James increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Truist upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Summit Insights lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ON opened at $37.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $42.38.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

