Analysts Anticipate Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.91 Million

Equities analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to post $137.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $121.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $152.23 million. Sarepta Therapeutics posted sales of $113.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $606.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $545.00 million to $682.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $767.34 million, with estimates ranging from $624.38 million to $998.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.41). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. The business had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.16) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SRPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $223.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James cut Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $156.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.27.

SRPT traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.19. 17,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,618,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.67. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $77.01 and a 52-week high of $181.83.

In other news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $183,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 346.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,605,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,830,000 after buying an additional 2,021,091 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,358,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 499,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,138,000 after buying an additional 37,212 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 490,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,674,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,710,000 after buying an additional 35,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

