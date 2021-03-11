Analysts Expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to Post $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Jones Lang LaSalle posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year earnings of $10.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.02 to $11.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.56 to $13.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.35 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on JLL. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.33.

Shares of NYSE JLL traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.38. 11,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,352. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $78.29 and a 12 month high of $186.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

