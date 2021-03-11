Analysts Expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) to Post $0.09 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group also reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.85.

NASDAQ RUTH opened at $25.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.44. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $25.82. The company has a market cap of $879.83 million, a PE ratio of -68.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 60.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 356.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 18.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

