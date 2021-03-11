Analysts Expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) will announce $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.60. Ryder System posted earnings per share of ($1.38) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%.

Several brokerages recently commented on R. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

NYSE:R opened at $74.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $76.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Ryder System by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ryder System by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

