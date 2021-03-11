Analysts Expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to report $1.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Tapestry’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the highest is $1.21 billion. Tapestry reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year sales of $5.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $5.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at $8,270,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 345.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,234 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 57,554 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,526,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 302,431 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 19.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,424,017 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $350,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 19.8% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,300 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.58. 87,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,811,873. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of -27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

