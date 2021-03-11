Analysts Issue Forecasts for Vonage Holdings Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vonage in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vonage’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Summit Insights reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.86.

VG opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Vonage has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.49, a PEG ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.99%.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $674,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,828,971.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $4,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,367,511.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,922,000. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vonage by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Vonage by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 42,492 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Vonage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Vonage by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 94,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Vonage by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

