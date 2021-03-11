Analysts Offer Predictions for Provention Bio, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) – SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Provention Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith expects that the company will earn ($0.59) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Provention Bio’s FY2021 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PRVB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Provention Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

PRVB stock opened at $12.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average of $14.53. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $763.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 3.34.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRVB. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Provention Bio by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Provention Bio by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.