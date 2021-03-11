Analysts Set Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Price Target at $99.47

Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.47.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ball from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

In related news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $2,333,816.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ball by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,553,000 after acquiring an additional 205,520 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,111,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

BLL opened at $86.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.24 and a 200-day moving average of $89.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ball has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $102.76. The company has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 55.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ball will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

