Analysts Set GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Price Target at $29.00

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.13.

A number of analysts have commented on GMS shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Stephens downgraded shares of GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th.

NYSE:GMS opened at $40.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.66 and a 200-day moving average of $28.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.59 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. GMS has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $42.33.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $751.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.42 million. GMS had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 18.50%. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GMS will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 144,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.82 per share, with a total value of $5,331,536.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GMS by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,724,000 after buying an additional 283,837 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of GMS by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after buying an additional 338,959 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of GMS by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 993,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,942,000 after purchasing an additional 17,483 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GMS by 35.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 773,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,644,000 after purchasing an additional 204,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of GMS by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 685,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,893,000 after purchasing an additional 88,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

