Analysts Set Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Target Price at $10.33

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter worth about $90,000. 7.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion and a PE ratio of 13.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42. Telefônica Brasil has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $9.43.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Read More: 52 Week Highs

Analyst Recommendations for Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV)

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit