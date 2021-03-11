Analysts Set Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Target Price at $10.33

Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter worth about $90,000. 7.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion and a PE ratio of 13.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42. Telefônica Brasil has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $9.43.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

