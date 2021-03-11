Analysts Set WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Target Price at $5.22

Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.26.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WETF. Northland Securities lifted their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered WisdomTree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $399,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WETF. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $19,392,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,807,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,671,000 after buying an additional 501,843 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,637,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,760,000 after buying an additional 412,594 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,324,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,088,000 after buying an additional 10,349 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $6,936,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WETF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.58. WisdomTree Investments has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $6.27. The stock has a market cap of $916.87 million, a P/E ratio of -55.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

