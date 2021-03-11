Analyzing Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) & Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN)

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) and Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fulgent Genetics and Exagen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulgent Genetics 1 2 2 0 2.20 Exagen 0 0 4 0 3.00

Fulgent Genetics currently has a consensus price target of $74.40, suggesting a potential downside of 32.09%. Exagen has a consensus price target of $23.67, suggesting a potential upside of 16.13%. Given Exagen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Exagen is more favorable than Fulgent Genetics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fulgent Genetics and Exagen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulgent Genetics $32.53 million 81.75 -$410,000.00 $0.02 5,478.00 Exagen $40.39 million 6.38 -$12.04 million ($8.46) -2.41

Fulgent Genetics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exagen. Exagen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fulgent Genetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.4% of Fulgent Genetics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of Exagen shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.0% of Fulgent Genetics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.9% of Exagen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fulgent Genetics and Exagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulgent Genetics 35.31% 43.81% 36.82% Exagen -39.49% -29.10% -17.88%

Summary

Fulgent Genetics beats Exagen on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes. The company primarily serves hospitals and medical institutions. It sells its tests through internal sales force, as well as through independent sales representatives in the United States and internationally. Fulgent Genetics has collaboration with PWNHealth to provide at-home Covid-19 test capabilities. The company was formerly known as Fulgent Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Fulgent Genetics, Inc. in August 2016. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Temple City, California.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc. develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Its lead testing product is AVISE CTD that enables differential diagnosis for patients presenting with symptoms indicative of various connective tissue diseases (CTDs) and other related diseases with overlapping symptoms. The company's products also comprise AVISE Lupus that measures activation of the complement system by quantifying the level of B-cell C4d and erythrocyte bound C4d in the patient's blood; and AVISE APS, which consists of a panel of eight autoantibody tests that aids in the diagnosis and management of APS. In addition, it provides AVISE SLE Prognostic, a ten-biomarker panel of autoantibodies for assessing the potential for complications affecting the kidney, brain, and cardiovascular system; AVISE Anti-CarP test, which identifies RA patients with severe disease requiring aggressive therapy, such as anti-TNF biologics; and AVISE PC4d that measures platelet- bound C4d. Further, the company offers AVISE SLE Monitor, a six-biomarker blood test; AVISE MTX, a patented and validated blood test that measures levels of MTXPG; and AVISE HCQ, a blood test designed to help rheumatologists objectively monitor levels of hydroxychloroquine. The company was formerly known as Exagen Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Exagen Inc. in January 2019. Exagen Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

