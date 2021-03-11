Analyzing Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) and Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) and Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Microchip Technology and Kopin’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microchip Technology $5.27 billion 7.43 $570.60 million $5.18 28.08 Kopin $29.52 million 25.04 -$29.51 million ($0.37) -23.49

Microchip Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Kopin. Kopin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Microchip Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Microchip Technology and Kopin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microchip Technology 11.62% 25.02% 8.05% Kopin -37.11% -51.37% -33.08%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.1% of Microchip Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.8% of Kopin shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Microchip Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Kopin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Microchip Technology and Kopin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microchip Technology 0 6 19 1 2.81 Kopin 0 1 1 0 2.50

Microchip Technology presently has a consensus price target of $144.71, indicating a potential downside of 0.52%. Kopin has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 65.48%. Given Microchip Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Microchip Technology is more favorable than Kopin.

Risk & Volatility

Microchip Technology has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kopin has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Microchip Technology beats Kopin on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications. It also provides development tools that enable system designers to program microcontroller products for specific applications; field-programmable gate array (FPGA) products; and analog, power, interface, mixed signal, and timing products comprising power management, linear, mixed-signal, high-voltage, thermal management, discrete diodes and metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETS), radio frequency (RF), drivers, safety, security, timing, USB, Ethernet, wireless, and other interface products. In addition, the company offers memory products consisting of serial electrically erasable programmable read-only memory, serial flash memories, parallel flash memories, serial static random access memories, and serial electrically erasable random access memories for the production of very small footprint devices; and licenses its SuperFlash embedded flash and Smartbits one time programmable NVM technologies to foundries, integrated device manufacturers, and design partners for use in the manufacture of microcontroller products, gate array, RF, analog, and neuromorphic compute products that require embedded non-volatile memory, as well as provides engineering services. Further, it offers wafer foundry and assembly, and test subcontracting manufacturing services; and timing systems products, application specific integrated circuits, aerospace products. Microchip Technology Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems. The company's products are used in soldier, avionic, and military armored vehicle applications; 3D optical inspection systems; industrial, public safety, and consumer augmented and virtual reality wearable headsets; and training and simulation military applications. Kopin Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.

