Analyzing New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) & Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) and New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Sixth Street Specialty Lending pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. New Mountain Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending pays out 84.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. New Mountain Finance pays out 94.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Sixth Street Specialty Lending and New Mountain Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sixth Street Specialty Lending $251.49 million 6.09 $128.28 million $1.94 11.62 New Mountain Finance $276.51 million 4.53 $112.56 million $1.27 10.20

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New Mountain Finance. New Mountain Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sixth Street Specialty Lending, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sixth Street Specialty Lending and New Mountain Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sixth Street Specialty Lending 59.17% 13.52% 6.95% New Mountain Finance 4.94% 10.30% 3.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and New Mountain Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sixth Street Specialty Lending 0 0 7 0 3.00 New Mountain Finance 0 2 2 0 2.50

Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has a consensus price target of $18.14, indicating a potential downside of 19.51%. New Mountain Finance has a consensus price target of $11.17, indicating a potential downside of 13.77%. Given New Mountain Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe New Mountain Finance is more favorable than Sixth Street Specialty Lending.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.7% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.5% of New Mountain Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of New Mountain Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Mountain Finance has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sixth Street Specialty Lending beats New Mountain Finance on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing. The fund invests in business services, software & technology, healthcare, energy, consumer & retail, manufacturing, industrials, royalty related businesses, education, and specialty finance. It seeks to finance middle market companies principally located in the United States. The fund invests in companies with enterprise value between $50 million and $1 billion or more and EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million. The transaction size is between $15 million and $350 million. The fund invests across the spectrum of the capital structure and can arrange syndicated transactions of up to $500 million and hold sizeable positions within its credits.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation. It seeks to invest in United States. It typically invests between $10 million and $50 million. Within middle market it seeks to invest in companies having EBITDA between $20 million and $200 million. It prefers to invest in equity interests, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants, or options received in connection with its debt investments and directly in the equity of private companies. The fund makes investments through both primary originations and open-market secondary purchases. It invests primarily in debt securities that are rated below investment grade and have contractual unlevered returns of 10% to 15%. The firm may also invest in distressed debt and related opportunities and prefers to invest in targets having private equity sponsorship. It seeks to hold its investments between five years and ten years. The fund prefer to have majority stake in companies.

