Analyzing Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) & Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) and Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Luna Innovations and Precigen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luna Innovations 0 0 1 0 3.00 Precigen 0 0 5 0 3.00

Luna Innovations currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.65%. Precigen has a consensus target price of $12.80, suggesting a potential upside of 45.45%. Given Precigen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Precigen is more favorable than Luna Innovations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Luna Innovations and Precigen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luna Innovations $70.52 million 4.99 $5.34 million $0.17 67.06 Precigen $90.72 million 19.95 -$322.32 million ($0.88) -10.00

Luna Innovations has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Precigen. Precigen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Luna Innovations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Luna Innovations and Precigen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luna Innovations 7.21% 10.72% 8.32% Precigen -295.57% -150.85% -25.85%

Risk and Volatility

Luna Innovations has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precigen has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.4% of Luna Innovations shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of Precigen shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Luna Innovations shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.7% of Precigen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Precigen beats Luna Innovations on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solutions for distributed strain and temperature measurements; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications. This segment also provides general photonics comprising components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and TeraMetrix products to measure and verify physical properties online and in real-time to reduce raw materials and rework costs in manufacturing processes as well as to conduct quality control monitoring utilizing terahertz measurement technologies. The Technology Development segment provides applied research for customers principally in the areas of sensing and instrumentation, advanced materials, and health sciences. The company sells its products to telecommunications companies, defense agencies, government system integrators, researchers, original equipment manufacturers, distributors, testing labs, and strategic partners directly, as well as through manufacturer representative organizations, partner and distribution channels, technical sales engineers, value added resellers, and independent sales representatives. Luna Innovations Incorporated was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc. discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L. lactis is a food-grade bacterium. Additionally, it provides RheoSwitch inducible gene switch that provides quantitative dose-proportionate regulation of the amount and timing of target protein expression; kill switches to selectively eliminate cell therapies in vivo; UltraCAR-T platform for the treatment of cancer; AdenoVerse Immunotherapy, a library of proprietary adenovectors for the gene delivery; and ActoBiotics platform, genetically modified bacteria that deliver proteins and peptides at mucosal sites. Precigen, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Ares Trading S.A.; Oragenics, Inc.; Intrexon T1D Partners, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; OvaXon, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; Harvest start-up entities; and Surterra Holdings, Inc. The company was formerly known as Intrexon Corporation and changed its name to Precigen, Inc. in January 2020. Precigen, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

