AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush cut AnaptysBio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. AnaptysBio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.14.

Shares of ANAB traded up $2.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,777. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.55. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The company has a market cap of $593.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.15.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.74). On average, analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 2,777,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.97 per share, for a total transaction of $52,694,866.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Cutler Group LP raised its position in AnaptysBio by 357.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the third quarter worth $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 31.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AnaptysBio (ANAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.