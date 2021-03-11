Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Position Boosted by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 83.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AM opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 98.40%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AM shares. Raymond James cut shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.29.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

