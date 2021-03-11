AntiMatter (MATTER) Hits Market Cap of $34.26 Million

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded up 15.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. AntiMatter has a total market capitalization of $34.26 million and $14.97 million worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AntiMatter has traded 71.8% higher against the US dollar. One AntiMatter coin can now be bought for $3.65 or 0.00006287 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $289.67 or 0.00499464 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00064113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00053711 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00071834 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.19 or 0.00564169 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000583 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00072971 BTC.

AntiMatter Profile

AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,396,333 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

AntiMatter Coin Trading

