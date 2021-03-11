Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOXG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOXG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the February 11th total of 191,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AOXG opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Aoxing Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in research and development, manufacture, and distribution of narcotic, pain-management, and addiction treatment pharmaceutical products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company's principal products include Zhongtong'an, a capsule of herbal extraction for the indication of oral and dental pain; and Yiqi Qiangshen Granule, an OTC herbal extraction for tonifying qi and empowering body, and promoting blood circulation to remove meridian obstruction, as well as Tilidine hydrochloride, an orally-absorbed synthetic narcotic analgesic tablet used in 50mg or 100mg dosage for relief of acute, moderate to severe pain, and chronic cancer-related pain.

