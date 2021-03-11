Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOXG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOXG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the February 11th total of 191,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AOXG opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Aoxing Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.
Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company Profile
