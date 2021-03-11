Aperio Group LLC Grows Stock Position in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,223,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,544,000 after buying an additional 148,310 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 156,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 63,532 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 19,341 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.54.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.74). As a group, analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered AnaptysBio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.14.

In other AnaptysBio news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $751,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

