Aperio Group LLC Has $619,000 Stake in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBC. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 65.0% in the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 145,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 57,440 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 59,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $914,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 11.5% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 14,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $58.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $806.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.99. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.23 and a 12 month high of $59.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.51.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

