Aperio Group LLC Raises Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,221,062 shares in the company, valued at $21,979,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,019.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 332,135 shares of company stock worth $5,365,212. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.51. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.91.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.02%. Research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

