Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.01%. Apollo Medical updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

AMEH stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,018. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.64. Apollo Medical has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMEH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company, leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver quality care to its patients.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.