Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Holdings Lowered by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC trimmed its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,940 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up 2.8% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,822 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.81. 78,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,678,421. The company has a market capitalization of $107.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $124.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.22.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.33.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.