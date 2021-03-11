Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $4.75 on Thursday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $159.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 3.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.17.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

In related news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 40,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $265,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 860,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,592,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 42.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

