Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Raises Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 4,454.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 194,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,167,000 after purchasing an additional 189,945 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,345,000 after purchasing an additional 27,381 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 926.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.85.

Shares of Generac stock traded up $16.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $311.37. 20,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,083. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $364.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.33.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.77 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,999,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Insiders have sold a total of 39,480 shares of company stock worth $12,817,815 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

