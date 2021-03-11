Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 7,619 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,967 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,619 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 3.2% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.26.

SBUX stock traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.33. The stock had a trading volume of 211,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,258,135. The firm has a market cap of $126.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.40, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $110.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.07.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

